VCSU Health Services Draws Many to Annual Wellness Fair

Valley City State University students attended the annual VCSU Wellness Fair on Wednesday, March 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Center on campus as they learned about everything from eating health foods, to fitness tips, to how to perform chest compressions.

The fair was hosted by the VCSU Health Services department with support from Essentia Health, Sanford Health, and CHI Mercy Health. It was open to not only students, but the public of Valley City and was completely free of charge to attend offering those who visited free samples, handouts, and more.

More on this story can be found in the March 15 edition of the Times-Record.