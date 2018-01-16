VCSU: Following the Leadership of MLK By Volunteering for a Day

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others."

Martin Luther King Jr., who stated the above, spent his life urgently fighting to be an advocate and a leader inspiring others to do the same, and his work on various civil rights issues often portrayed a strong focus on the importance community service.

So on January 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and what would have been the civil rights activist's birthday, Valley City State University students turned their day off from school, into a day of service as they remember what the civil rights advocate fought for all those years ago.

