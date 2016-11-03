VCSU Basketball Teams Head to Iowa, Wisconsin
By:
Sheila Anderson
Thursday, November 3, 2016
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The Valley City State University men's and women's basketball teams are both on the road this weekend. The women travel to Milwaukee, Wis., to play in the Cardinal Stritch Classic, with games against Judson University on Friday, Nov. 4, and against Cardinal Stritch University on Saturday, Nov. 5. The men travel to Iowa with a game Friday against Dordt College and on Saturday against Northwestern College.
Category: