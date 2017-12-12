VCSU Astronomy Students Learn Using GeoDome
By:
Ashley Limesand
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
This week, during finals for Valley City State University's fall semester, Dr. David DeMuth Jr.'s astronomy class will be using the GeoDome, a portable planetarium system with the capabilities of bringing students to Earth's self-shadow all the way to "the far reaches of the known Universe" in order to complete their final assignment.
More on this story can be found in the Dec. 12 edition of the Times-Record.
Category: