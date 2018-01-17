VCPW Employee Becomes Journeyman

On Thursday, January 11 Chris Grafing of Valley City Public Works' Electrical Department traveled to Bismarck, N.D. where he was officially awarded his certificate of completion for his apprenticeship by the U.S. Department of Labor and was designated the title of Journeyman Lineworker by the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives.

More on this story can be found in the Jan. 17 edition of the Times-Record.