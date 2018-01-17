VCPS Shares More Info, Receives Input on Proposed Athletic Complex

The Valley City Public School Board heard input from the community regarding the proposed Hanna Field repair and Athletic Complex project on Monday, Jan. 15.

The school district held two public input meetings — at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. — in the Hi-Liner Activity Center lobby, regarding the project, which is currently in the design stage.

Superintendent Josh Johnson first presented the audience with the history of Hanna Field, a timeline of the project as well as what the proposal is looking like and then opened up the meeting for questions and input.

