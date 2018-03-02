VCPS Celebrate Kindness

Valley City Public Schools students have been celebrating kindness throughout this past week, and on Wednesday, February 28, Washington Elementary students as well as the high school band, show choir, and peer counselors gathered together for a Kindness Pep Rally to celebrate and learn about being kind.

As the fourth through sixth grade students filed into the gym at 1 p.m. they were greeted by the band performing some energetic melodies. When everyone was seated the band played the school anthem and everyone stood to clap in unity as they showed pride for their school.

More information and photos from this event can be found in the March 2 edition of the Times-Record.