VCPS Board Approves Track at Hanna Field Project

The Valley City Public School Board approved building a track at Hanna Field during a special meeting on Wednesday, April 4.

The board unanimously approved the project for $2 million. Rich Schueneman was absent.

The school district is hoping to fundraise at least $500,000 for the first phase of what may likely become a multi-phase project to turn the space into an athletic complex.

With the approval of this project, the construction of the track will begin this spring and will be completed by mid-August.

More information will be in the April 5 edition of the Times-Record.