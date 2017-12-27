VCPS to Be Narcan Ready
Heidi Harris
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Valley City Public Schools will begin offering an opioid overdose reversal medicine in their buildings thanks to a grant partnership with City-County Health District.
Theresa Will, director of CCHD, explained to the Valley City Public School Board at its regular Dec. 20 meeting about the State Targeted Response to the Opioid Crisis Grant.
More on this story can be found in the Dec. 27 edition of the Times-Record.
