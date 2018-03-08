VCPS Adopts Strategic Plan

The Valley City Public School Board adopted the district’s five-year strategic plan at a special meeting on Wednesday, March 7.

The plan includes a new purpose statement, new commitment statements and strategic initiatives.

The strategic plan, which the district plans to implement until at least 2023 or reevaluate as needed, includes the purpose statement “Together we are empowering all students to pursue their passion and succeed in a changing world.”

