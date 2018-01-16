VCHS Wrestling to Host Devils Lake

The Valley City High School wrestling team hosts Devils Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The Hi-Liners currently have six wrestlers ranked in the state coaches poll. Logan Erlandson is in the No. 1 spot at 182 lbs. Jaden Oestern moved into the No. 2 spot at heavyweight. Jared Undem sits at No. 3 at 170 lbs. Jake Tangen is No. 3 at 195 lbs. Parker Larson is No. 4 at 132 lbs., and David Peterson is No. 4 at 152 lbs.