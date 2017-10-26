VCHS Volleyball Game Postponed to Friday; Friday Dance at HAC Cancelled

Due to weather concerns, the Valley City High School volleyball match that was scheduled this evening against Shanley has been postponed to Friday, Oct. 27. Activities Director Mike Schultz said in an email that the home matches will start at 4:30, 5:45 and 7 p.m.

Also, the seventh- and eighth-grade dance that was scheduled at the Hi-Liner Activity Center Lobby on Friday has been cancelled.

Schultz said the request to postpone the game came from Shanley and their concern of weather in the Fargo area.

"Therefore, we will still have regularly schedule practices unless the coach has made a previous decision on practice," Schultz wrote in an email. "Parents may take their child from practice early or not have them practice at all if there is a concern with the weather. There would be no consequences associated with this missed practice."