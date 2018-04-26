VCHS Speech Wins Second Straight State Title

The Valley City High School speech team captured their second straight state championship as they won the 66th Annual North Dakota State Class A Speech Tournament on Saturday, April 21. The state tournament was held in Jamestown.

A total of 19 team competed at the Class A tournament. VCHS won the 2018 title with 129 sweepstakes points.

With this year’s championship and the title the team won in 2017, speech teams from VCHS have won six state titles throughout the history of the program.

