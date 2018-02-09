VCHS Speech Awarded Highest Honor by NSDA

The Valley City High School speech team was recently honored by being named the leading chapter of the North Dakota Roughrider District of the National Speech and Debate Association, according to Head Speech and Student Congress Coach Nick Lee at VCHS.

This award is the highest honor awarded by the NSDA.

“This prestigious honor is a direct reflection of the dedication and talent of the students at VCHS and countless hours of hard work of all those involved with Hi-Liner speech,” Lee said.

