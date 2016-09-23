VCHS Homecoming Parade Postponed to Saturday Morning, to Merge with VCSU's Parade
By:
Heidi Harris
Friday, September 23, 2016
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Valley City High School's homecoming parade, originally scheduled for this afternoon at 4, has been postponed until Saturday morning. It will be merged with Valley City State University's parade at 10:30 a.m. on Central Avenue.
An email from Valley City Public School Technology Coordinator Bryan Kriewald said the football game is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Hanna Field.
