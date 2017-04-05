VCHS DECA Members to Host Pancake Breakfast

Valley City High School DECA members are hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser at the Valley City VFW Club on Sunday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The proceeds will support VCHS DECA members competing at the DECA International Career and Development Conference in Anaheim, Calif., April 26-29.

Haley, Abby, Jasmine and Emma will compete at DECA ICDC 2017. These four members are pre-selling tickets and serving the breakfast on April 9. They will serve pancakes, sausage, fruit, and coffee or juice. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for kids ages 2-10, and children under 2 years are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or from the four qualifying members.

More on this story can be found in the April 5 edition of the Times-Record.