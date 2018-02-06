VCFD Smoker Draws a Fair Crowd

The Valley City Fire Department held its annual smoker on Friday, Feb. 2 at the VFW starting at 6 p.m. serving chili and meat. In addition to the food there were various raffles, games, and drawings to keep those in attendance entertained.

Valley City Fire Chief Gary Retterath says that the department once again drew a good crowd and raised a fair amount of money which will be put towards updating some of the smaller items the department needs to protect its firefighters, such as fans, head gear, gloves, rescue equipment and more.

