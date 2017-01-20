VCFD: Adopt a Hydrant

Fire Chief Gary Retterath urged citizens to "adopt a hydrant" during the January 17 Valley City City Commission meeting.

With the cold winters and the consistent snowfall, many of the city's fire hydrants may be covered in snow and ice making it hard for the fire department to use them if necessary.

Retterath asks that citizens get together with their neighbors and clear out the hydrants near their homes as much as they can to make them more visible and accessible to the Valley City Fire Department.

Retterath says it is difficult to see the fire hydrants from the street with the snow piled up, but if people clean out a good three to four feet out from each side of the fire hydrant, especially on the street side of the hydrant, the fire department could more easily do their job if called upon.