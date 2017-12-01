VCBCDC: A Technology Park Vision

Along the same parameters as the N.D. Governor's Main Street Initiative the Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation has a vision on how to collaborate between new employers and the area's workforce.

Pointing at a rendering of the picture to the right, Jennifer Feist, Director of the VCBCDC states, "This is a conceptual drawing of our technology park. These are each 20,000 square foot buildings."

More on this story can be found in the Dec. 1 edition of the Times-Record.