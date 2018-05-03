VC Residents Show Opposition to Streetscape at Meeting

The commission chambers at City Hall were full on May 1 at 5 p.m. for the regular commission meeting, and while many were there for a proclamation or other agenda business reasons, several Valley City residents in attendance were there to show their opposition to the proposed Streetscape Project.

While cars outside and signs in the chamber read "NO Streetscape, NO wider sidewalks, NO bumpouts" served as one form of expression of the citizens' disapproval, another was displayed when Lloyd Nelson, Bob Werkhoven and Gary Schlagel were allowed to share their thoughts on the project, and yet another was displayed when it was announced that Robert Drake has once again filed a civil case against the city of Valley City in relation to this project.

