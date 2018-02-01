VC Native Appears in Music Video

In between seventh and eight grade, Sarah Montecuollo was plagued with the decision of what language class to take. Searching for something more interactive than the typical foreign language classes, Montecuollo found herself at a Chris Tomlin concert and although she enjoyed the music, she found herself watching the interpreter more than the performance.

"I watched that signer more than I watched Chris Tomlin that night and absolutely loved it," she recalls, adding, "As soon as I saw it I said that is what I am going to do for my career."

More on this story can be found in the Feb. 1 edition of the Times-Record.