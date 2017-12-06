VC Man Livestock Honoree at North Star Classic

Cal Schaefer of Valley City was recognized as the 2017 Livestock Honoree during this year’s North Star Classic.

Schaefer was presented a plaque by Dawn Riley in the Main Arena of the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center on Friday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. Riley is manager of the Winter Show, which hosts the North Star Classic, the state’s largest cattle show, each December.

More on this story can be found in the Dec. 6 edition of the Times-Record.

