VC Man Livestock Honoree at North Star Classic
Heidi Harris
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Cal Schaefer of Valley City was recognized as the 2017 Livestock Honoree during this year’s North Star Classic.
Schaefer was presented a plaque by Dawn Riley in the Main Arena of the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center on Friday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. Riley is manager of the Winter Show, which hosts the North Star Classic, the state’s largest cattle show, each December.
More on this story can be found in the Dec. 6 edition of the Times-Record.
