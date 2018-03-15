VC Junior High to Present 'Superheroes Unite!'
By:
Sheila Anderson
Thursday, March 15, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The Valley City Junior High Theater production is following the entertainment trend focusing on superheroes.
A total of 23 seventh and eighth-graders, several crew members and some senior high mentors will present the comedy “Superheroes Unite!” with the opening night performance planned for Thursday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m.
