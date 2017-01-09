VC Junior and Senior High Art Show Set for Tuesday

The Valley City Junior Senior High Art Show is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the high school cafeteria and junior high hallways.

Art work of students in the seventh grade through advanced art will be on display.

Senior High Art Teacher Kelly Callahan said the show is also an open house.

Stephani Krueger is the new junior high art teacher. She started this year. She had previously served as the elementary art teacher in the Valley City Public School District for the past two years.

An assortment of artwork with varying techniques will be on display, including color wheels, self portraits, still life, shading, zentangles, which combine marker work with water colors, abstract and line design.