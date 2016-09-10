VC Hosts Emergency Preparedness Drill for Area Emergency Personnel

Law enforcement and emergency personnel from the Barnes County area and Valley City participated in an emergency preparedness drill on Thursday, Sept. 8 to gain experience and training working together.

The drill took place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and involved numerous emergency service departments including the Valley City Police Department, Barnes County Sheriff's Office, Valley City Fire Department, Valley City Rural Fire Department, City County Health, Sanborn Fire Department, Kathryn First Responders, CHI Mercy Health, Barnes County Dispatch, and the Barnes County Ambulance.

Valley City Public Schools, the Valley City State University football team, the Open Door Center, and Dietrich's Bus Services also helped to make the practice training possible.