VC Chamber Welcomes New Event Coordinator

On April 3 the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Reah Tykwinski to its team as the office's new event coordinator.

Reah, who has previously lived in the Grand Forks, N.D. area and the Brainerd, Minn. area, settled in Valley City more than two years ago with her husband Bryan Tykwinski, a Valley City native and engineer at KLJ.

To contact Reah for more information call 701-845-1891 or email ofcmagr@valleycitychamber.com.

