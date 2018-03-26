VC, BC, VCPS to Hold Joint Meeting Tuesday

Three governing boards in Barnes County will get together for a joint meeting in Valley City on Tuesday, March 27.

The Barnes County Commission, Valley City City Commission and Valley City Public School Board will discuss the school resource officer and law enforcement, emergency response, the Barnes County Jail and mental health from 5:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Valley City Town Country Club.

Mike Metcalf, chair of the BC Commission, told the Times-Record that area leaders had been planning this meeting for some time and finally found a date that works.

Each topic will be discussed for about 15 minutes. The public is welcome to attend.

The three entities hope to expand the cohesiveness among them and address some of the community’s most pressing issues. They hope to hold more joint meetings like this in the future.

VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson said at the regular March 20 school board meeting that he really feels strongly about having a unified emergency response plan among entities.

A report on that meeting will publish in the Times-Record later this week.