VC-BC Development Corporation Has New President

The Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation has experienced some change in leadership with previous president Tony Kobbervig stepping down from his term as president six months early. With his resignation, JoAnn Hooper moved from her position as President-Elect to the position of President, as she would have when Kobbervig's term ended.

Hooper, who works at Ludvigson & Braun LLP, will serve as President for the next two years.

As she moves into her new position, Josh Kasowski of Bank Forward moves into the position of President-Elect and will serve in that position for two years until Hooper's term as President is up, at which time he will move into the President position.

More on this story can be found in the Jan. 11 edition of the Times-Record.