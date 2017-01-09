Valley City's Snow Removal Plan

It is the beginning of January and winter has without a doubt entered the area with a fierce determination, bringing many groans about the outlook for the months to come. It has also kept city and county crews out on the streets more than the past few years trying to keep the roads as passible as possible.

For those who may have found themselves looking out their house window wondering when the city is heading for their block read the Jan. 9 Times-Record for an overview of the city's snow removal plan.