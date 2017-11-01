Valley City's Energy Efficiency Promotion Knocks on Your Door

As the month of October comes to an end, a majority of Valley City Public Works customers have now received a gift in the form of a little blue bag on their doorknob.

The bag contains two LED lightbulbs, a notepad, and information about energy efficiency as October was Energy Efficiency Awareness Month and Valley City Public Works and Bright Energy Solutions have teamed up once again to spread that awareness locally.

More on this story can be found in the Nov. 1 edition of the Times-Record.