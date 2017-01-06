Valley City Welcomes 2 New Police Officers

To begin the first regular commission meeting of the year, the Valley City City Commission swore in two new police officers, Christopher Olson and Jason Runge.

Originally from Iowa, Officer Runge has lived in Valley City for over 7 years and has worked in the jail as a corrections officer and as a Barnes County Reserve Deputy.

Officer Olson hails from the Devils Lake, North Dakota area and has spent the last few years in college in Fargo where he worked as a EMT.

