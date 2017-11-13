Valley City Veteran Speaks to VCSU Students

Keith Hovland was the guest speaker at the Valley City State University Phi Alpha Theta History Club Veterans Day program on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the Rhoades Science Center.

Hovland grew up in southern Minnesota and enlisted in the U.S. Army in June of 1968.

Hovland said he turned 18 in May that year, graduated high school in June, went to basic training in July, and was in Vietnam by December.

