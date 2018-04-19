Valley City Passes First Reading of Alcohol Ordinance

During the regularly scheduled Valley City City Commission meeting, Ordinance No. 1031, an ordinance amending Title 4, the alcoholic beverages ordinance, was presented for its first reading and was approved unanimously by the commission.

The first change and perhaps the biggest change will now require not only the resident manager and the owners from having to attend alcohol server training, but, details City Attorney Lilie Mertins, will require, "all owners and employees who mix, serve, or pour alcoholic beverages during their regular work requirements must attend server training."

The server training course must be approved by the Valley City Police Department, who currently offers the course for free four times a year. They have already approved a course that will be offered by City County Health District as often as needed to get the local liquor license holders within compliance.

More on this story can be found in the April 19 edition of the Times-Record.