Valley City Offers Financial Support to South Central Transit

The Valley City City Commission unanimously approved giving $20,000 in financial support to South Central Adult Services to be used to support the South Central Transit Network during its April 3 regularly scheduled commission meeting.

The ask for support from South Central Adult Services comes after a $175,000 cut in state funding since the 2014-2015 biennium due to a reduction in the oil gas tax fund.

