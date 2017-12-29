Valley City Native Works For Penske Racing at Just 20 Years Old

Wyatt Hatcher could have been a high school drop out.

The 20-year-old recalls, "Back in like the 11th grade I think it was, I was done with school. I wanted to drop out and just find something else to do because I figured I didn't need school or anything."

But with the help of automotive instructor Jim McFadgen, welding instructor Mike Stahl and the director of the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center Jeff Bopp, Hatcher decided to "stay on track and just keep digging and pushing through" that feeling.

He found success at the state SkillsUSA competition in his senior year, placing first, which allowed him to compete at the national level in Kentucky.

"That is when I knew I wanted to do something with cars," Hatcher recalls. After graduating high school and with his automotive accomplishments at Skills USA Hatcher decided to make the move to California where he spent a year at the Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a technical school focused on the automotive industry.

More on this story can be found in the Dec. 29 edition of the Times-Record.