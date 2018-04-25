Valley City Main Street Construction Well on Its Way

As the city continues to ask for patience with the Main Street construction project well underway and expected to last most of this year, citizens continue to detour around the area and watch with interest and intrigue as the construction site continues to change.

With a crane moving large pieces of metal around, other machines working to tear up the road and remove old infrastructure, and yet others bringing in large concrete pipes the Times-Record reached out to KLJ Engineer Chad Petersen to get an update on the project.

Petersen says that currently crews are working on permanent sheeting piling for the flood walls. This is the work being done with the crane along the edge of the street and crews started on the south end of the project and are working their way in a northeast direction.

