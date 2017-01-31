Valley City Freshman Dies Monday Afternoon

David Lynch, a freshman at Valley City High School, passed away at Mercy Hospital Monday afternoon.

Valley City Public Schools sent an email to parents Monday evening that read, "Everyone at Valley City Public Schools wants you and your student to know that we are here to help you in any way we can.

"Students will react to David’s death in their own way, and we need to be supportive of one another. Valley City Public School will have counselors available to help students in the buildings throughout the day to deal with this loss."

Parents of students who wish to speak to a counselor should let any staff member know or call the main office at 701-845-0483.

Superintendent Josh Johnson says in an email, "Students and staff will need to pull together today and in the days to come in order to find a 'new normal' without David. We are grateful for the support that we have received already throughout the community."

The cause of death was not listed.