Valley City Fifth and Sixth Graders Honor 'Kick Butts' Day

Fifth and sixth grade students at St. Catherine Elementary School and Washington Elementary School took time out of their day on Wednesday, March 21 to learn about "Kick Butts" day.

Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Heather Schwehr visited both schools to discuss the dangers of tobacco, how tobacco companies market to children, and how to be an anti-tobacco advocate.

More information and photos from this story can be found in the March 22 edition of the Times-Record.