Valley City Election Candidates Announced

Petitions were filed and the list of candidates to be placed on the June 12 City Election ballot are now official as of Monday, April 9. Positions to be filled include one president and two commissioner seats on the Valley City City Commission as well as three open park board positions.

Running for the open position of president of the city commission is current Mayor Dave Carlsrud. He will run unopposed.

Running for the two open positions of city commissioner are Corey Neseth, Jeffrey Erickson, and current commissioner Duane "Dewey" Magnuson.

Lastly, running for three open positions on the Park Board are four candidates including current seat holders Michael Lentz, William "Buff" Murray, and Susan Kringlie along with newcomer Jenni Lou Russi.

All of the positions up for election are four year terms and will be on the ballot on June 12. The regular election will be held at the Barnes County Courthouse, located at 230 Fourth Street NW, Valley City.