Valley City Continues 2018 Construction Planning and Approves Development Corporation Requests
By:
Ashley Limesand
Monday, January 8, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
In addition to approving the Streetscape Project, the Valley City City Commission's first regular meeting of the 2018 year also had a focus on other construction projects coming up in the 2018 season along with a few items pertaining to the Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation.
More on this story can be found in the Jan. 8 edition of the Times-Record.
Category: