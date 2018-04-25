Valley City Cleanup Week May 7-11

Valley City, during its recent commission meeting, announced that Cleanup Week, the annual residential waste cleanup offering free pickup and disposal, will take place from May 7 through May 11 this year.

"Valley City residents are encouraged to clean up, clean off, and clean out their properties" details the City Building Inspector Dave Andersen. They can then put all of the garbage they wish to get rid of at their regular pickup location by 7 a.m. on their regular pickup day for Valley City Public Works to retrieve.

Crews ask that residents aid them in this clean up process by placing the garbage into boxes, bags, or cans not to exceed 32 gallons or 50 lbs. There is no limit on the number of bags, cans, boxes, etc. and will be no extra charge.

Items that will be picked up include general household garbage, couches, chairs, furniture, branches and wood, although Public Works asks that residents do not bag or box any branches.

Paints and liquids can also be disposed of at the landfill during Cleanup Week if in a dry and hardened form. Cat litter, floor dry, and sawdust can aid in drying out the liquid products. Empty cans on the other hand will be picked up with one's garbage.

Any appliance items one wishes to get rid of can be taken to Truck and Auto Salvage or Valley Recycling Center. There may be a fee for any item containing freon.

Items that will not be picked up include leaves, grass, other yard waste, tires, batteries, or scrap metal.

Andersen notes that free disposal of grass, leaves, branches, and trees is available all year round at the Transfer Station. Scrap metal can also be disposed of at the Transfer Station or at Valley Recycling. Used motor oil and tires must be taken to the Transfer Station also, and batteries are best taken to a salvage yard or Valley Recycling.

While people have spring cleaning on the mind, Valley City Fire Chief Gary Retterath, reminds citizens to test their smoke alarms to assure the batteries are working.