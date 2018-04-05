Valley City Celebrates City Government Week

The Valley City City Commission kicked off its celebration of city government week by welcoming third graders Tessa Anderson and Nora Wolhart to help orchestrate the regular commission meeting on April 3.

Tessa and Nora helped Mayor Dave Carlsrud say the pledge of allegiance before the pair of acting mayors for a day took turns reading the proclamation of city government week. Both were presented with a certificate and throughout the rest of the meeting they were asked their opinion, just as the rest of the commission was when voting on each item.

