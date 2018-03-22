Valley City Approves Final Plans for Streetscape Despite Impending Hearing

On March 20 during the regularly scheduled Valley City City Commission meeting the commission took the next step forward in the Streetscape Project by approving a resolution accepting final plans and specifications for the project.

The entirety of the project plans approved include concrete pavement repair through Central Avenue from Main Street up to 12th Street as well as curb and gutter work, expanding the sidewalks, storm sewer modifications, decorative lighting and traffic signals on Central Avenue from Main Street to Fifth Street.

With these final plans and specifications for the project now approved, engineers can now advertise for bids in order to find a contractor. KLJ Engineer Chad Petersen states that the projects included in this approval, both the concrete paving repair and the other streetscape work, are scheduled to be bid on May 11 and according to NDDOT regulations the final plans have to be submitted eight weeks prior to the bid opening and they will advertise approximately four weeks prior to the actual bid opening which falls on April 11.

