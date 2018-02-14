VALENTINE'S DAY SPOTLIGHT: Tower City Couple Stays Strong Through Deployments

For a couple from Tower City, Valentine’s Day may have special meaning this year. Travis and Darcie Besette spent half of the last year apart, while Travis was deployed abroad with the Air National Guard in southwest Asia. Travis is a member of the 119th Wing of the North Dakota Air National Guard based in Fargo and was deployed from July of 2017 to January of 2018.

Natives of Tower City, the two have known each other since they were kids, having grown up in Tower City. They also attended school together.

The couple has been married for almost 13 years, and with an anniversary date of June 18, 2005.

More on this story can be found in the Feb. 14 edition of the Times-Record.