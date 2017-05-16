Utility Work to VC Roads Starts Wednesday

Utility work will be taking place this week in Valley City on Winter Show Road and Seventh Street Southeast. During the utility work, the two roads will be closed from Second Avenue Southeast (Medicine Wheel Park) to Sixth Avenue Southeast (North Dakota Winter Show building).

The work is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, May 17 through Friday, May 19.

Updated maps for all road closures will be posted on the City of Valley City’s website (www.valleycity.us) when they are taking affect.

If you have any questions regarding the project contact KLJ at 845-4980.