UPDATE: VC Streetscape Committee Debates Widening Sidewalks

The Valley City Streetscape Committee held a special meeting on Tuesday Oct. 24 at 7:30 a.m. at City Hall to hold a vote on whether or not the committee should recommend to the Valley City City Commission a proposal to widen the sidewalks on Central Avenue. After much discussion the committee concluded with a 4-3 do recommend vote. The recommendation will be submitted to the city.