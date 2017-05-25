UPCOMING: Memorial Day Events

The Valley City AMVETS Post 3, the VFW Post 2764, the DAV, the American Legion and their corresponding auxiliaries are organizing this year's Memorial Day activities for Monday, May 29.

Participants will gather to honor the community's veterans continuing as follows:

Hillside Cemetery 8:00 a.m.

St. Catherine's Cemetery 8:15 a.m.

Oriska Cemetery 8:45 a.m.

St. Bernard's Cemetery 9:00 a.m.

Memory Gardens Cemetery 9:30 a.m.

Woodbine Cemetery 10:00 a.m.

At the conclusion of the cemetery tour participants can return to Veterans' Memorial Park located across the street from the VFW at 138 Main Street East for a concert at approximately 10:30 a.m. If inclement weather occurs the concert will be shifted indoors.

Following the concert, the veteran's organizations will lead a short program in the VFW building. There will be a memorial service in Veterans' Memorial Park for all veterans lost in war at approximately 11:45 a.m. and a memorial service at the City Park Foot Bridge in honor of veterans lost at sea around 12 p.m.

The Memorial Day activities will conclude with a lunch at the VFW.

Other Memorial Day events include a service held at Fingal City Hall, in Fingal, N.D. Mickey Meester will speak and lunch will follow.

Also a Memorial Day Observance will be held in Leal, N.D. with the color guard at the Leal Cemetery at 11:30 a.m., dinner to follow with barbecue, hotdogs, drinks, and plates provided. There will be a performance by the Mueller girls and those attending are invited to bring a dish to pass.