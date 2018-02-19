United Way Makes Sandwiches as Fundraiser

On the morning of Tuesday, February 13 the local United Way of Barnes County gathered at Leevers Foods to create and deliver 1,400 inches of submarine sandwiches.

While the sandwiches from the annual fundraiser are then delivered to participating area businesses, the real meat of the event is in the $2,800 that the program raises to help the United Way of Barnes County towards reaching its goal of raising $70,000 throughout the year.

More on this story can be found in the Feb. 19 edition of the Times-Record.