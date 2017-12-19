Ugly Sweaters and Meeting Santa...Celebrating Christmas Traditions

While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is often referred to as the season of giving, this time of year also holds many other traditions such as spending time with loved ones, honoring one's religious heritage and beliefs, having a little Christmas fun with terrible fashion, and meeting the big guy as he spreads Christmas joy each year on a sleigh pulled by reindeer.

With that in mind, the Valley City Times-Record invites you to share your Christmas fun with us by sending us pictures of you and your family and friends in your best (...or worst?) ugly Christmas sweaters.

We also invite families to send us picture of their 2017 visit to meet Santa.

Submitted photos will then be displayed in the T-R for all to enjoy as we celebrate some holiday traditions as a community.

Please email submissions to treditor@times-online.com or submit them through the Valley City Times-Record Facebook page by 12 p.m. on December 20 in order to be included in the T-R Christmas fun.

We want to share in these Christmas traditions with you and make them even more memorable as we highlight our readers' holiday spirit.

For further questions, please call the Times-Record at 701-845-0463 or travel to 146 Third St. NE, Valley City.