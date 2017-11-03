Turn and Test as Daylight Saving Time Ends

Daylight saving time ends this Sunday, November 5, so turn your clocks back an hour and test the batteries in your smoke alarms. The American Red Cross reminds residents to take a few minutes to push the test button to make sure all of the alarms in your home are working. Install new batteries or replace your smoke alarm if needed.

Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half, so encourage your friends and family to do the same. It’s also a good time for everyone to make sure their household is prepared for emergencies.

• Install smoke alarms. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.

• Practice an escape plan. Make sure everyone in the household knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes.

• Get a kit. Keep disaster supplies in an easy-to-carry bag to use at home or in case ordered to evacuate.

• Be informed. Learn what emergencies can occur in the area and how officials notify residents should a disaster occur.